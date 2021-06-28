Lillie Jessie still remembers Steve Walts’ first visit to Vaughn Elementary School, where she was principal.
At the time, the school didn’t even have a fully functioning cafeteria. Instead, meals were distributed out of what was essentially a food truck.
“Fourteen years I had not had anyone visit my school,” Jessie, now the Occoquan District representative on the School Board, told Walts at last week’s board meeting. “You not only added a cafeteria, you added a library for me; we did the inside renovations of that building. You did a tremendous amount of things for me.”
After 16 years as Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent, Walts is retiring this week, leaving behind one of the fastest-growing school systems in the state and a division that saw enormous ups and downs and some controversy during his tenure.
During Walts’ last board meeting, Jessie and other board members noted that Walts made a point of trying to visit the staff and students of every school in the division each year. Currently, the county has 97 schools.
“The two words that stand out to me: unmatched stamina,” School Board Chair Babur Lateef said to Walts. “There is nobody who could have gone through what you have gone through and still sit there with a smile on his face. A great recession, the recovery from a great recession, leading a school division that has among the lowest per-pupil spending and to navigate that in the incredible growth period … over 16 years.”
Starting next month, LaTanya McDade will be tasked with bringing the state’s second-largest school division out of the pandemic and addressing the challenges to learning that came with it. She will take over as superintendent after more than 20 years in Chicago Public Schools, where she worked up to her current role as the district’s chief education officer.
Walts’ time with the division will be remembered for the growth in the county and its schools. In his first full school year, beginning in September 2005, the division had 68,225 students and a roughly $805 million budget. Glenkirk and Victory Elementary Schools were opened that year, the first of 24 schools that would open during his time as superintendent. Today, the division has more than 90,000 students and will probably continue to grow despite a small decrease in students during the pandemic.
But not long into the job, Walts had to guide the division through crisis. By the 2009-10 school year, his team was grappling with enrollment that continued to grow at roughly the same rate, but funding that wasn’t keeping pace. The Great Recession had decimated state and local budgets, and education spending was being cut everywhere.
During the 2010-2011 school year, the division had 79,115 students enrolled, 2,459 more than the previous year. But the division’s budget had been cut by more than $65 million from the prior year. As enrollment continued to grow steadily, the division’s budget wouldn’t reach pre-recession levels until 2012 and continued to run well behind student population growth.
To this day, Prince William’s per-pupil spending remains below many of its peer school divisions.
Walts also saw his share of controversy as superintendent. He is still fighting a defamation lawsuit filed last year by former School Board Chair Ryan Sawyers that resulted indirectly from Walts’ use of Twitter to interact with students and faculty. Walts’ Twitter messages were the subject of an outside investigation, and his retirement announcement came last summer after the School Board did not take a vote to extend or renew his contract, which expires June 30.
Also, during the past school year, with the backing of many teachers and the county teacher’s association, Walts fought hard against the plan to reopen buildings to most students for in-person learning in February. But unlike leaders in some other Northern Virginia divisions, Walts was adamant about getting certain special education students back into buildings at the start of last school year.
When the board ultimately decided on a split vote to move forward with the February reopening, Walts asked whether he could override that decision, arguing he only wanted to act in what he thought was the best interests of staff and students and their safety. Ultimately, he carried out the plan.
His own, slower plan for a return split the eight school board members evenly, and contentious meetings regularly dragged into the wee hours of the morning.
“Our school board room was not much different from all school boards across the country,” Lateef told InsideNoVa. “There were contentious debates … and I think a lot of credit goes to the school board and Dr. Walts for working collaboratively, even though at times it didn’t look like it was being collaborative. One should remember that Dr. Walts advocated strongly on the safety of his staff and of the students, first and foremost.”
At his final board meeting last week, Walts was still touting what the division has to offer its students, which included his recently graduated daughter. From pre-kindergarten to full-day kindergarten, from specialty programs in elementary schools to advanced courses in high school, Walts said he was “so thrilled to have the opportunity … for all the 90,000 students to have this kind of an education.”
Walts also thanked his long-time deputy, Keith Imon, who is also leaving the division at the end of the month.
“The high schools are like the envy of the nation,” he said.
Walts recalled attending a national school boards conference in the spring of 2005 while still serving as superintendent in Greece, N.Y. He said Prince William had multiple presentations at the conference detailing its specialty programs and he knew he was heading to a “special division.”
“It was an honor and a privilege to get Prince William,” said Walts, fighting back tears. “There’s about 16,000 school systems in the U.S. and we’re the 45th largest. And you gotta be all in, but it was a pleasure to be all in.”
