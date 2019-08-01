Arlington School Board members have tapped a veteran insider to hold down the fort as their search for a new superintendent takes shape.
Board members have appointed Cintia Johnson, a former teacher and principal and currently assistant superintendent for administrative services, to serve following the September departure of Patrick Murphy, who is leaving to take a superintendent’s post in West Virginia.
“Serving our students and supporting their education has been my life’s work, and I look forward to continuing that work in a new capacity,” Johnson said after the appointment, which was ratified on a 5-0 vote.
During her tenure as interim superintendent, Johnson will earn the equivalent of $224,796 per year.
Johnson “is the right person to lead APS during this important time of change, and I am confident that her skills and experience will allow for a seamless transition,” School Board Chairman Tannia Talento said in a statement.
Johnson has been with the county school system for 33 years, beginning as a teacher at Patrick Henry Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle schools. She moved into the administrative ranks as assistant principal of Randolph Elementary School and later served as principal at Patrick Henry and Claremont Immersion elementary schools.
Johnson was named Principal of the Year while at Patrick Henry Elementary in 1999 and Teacher of the Year while at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in 1992.
Johnson was seen as the most probable internal choice for acting superintendent, and could be a contender for the job permanently. School Board members plan to hire a search firm to vet candidates in the fall.
Murphy has served as superintendent since 2009. He had been recruited from neighboring Fairfax County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.