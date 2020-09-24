District Commander Robert Adamczyk of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. Virginia District 10 announced the kick-off of this year’s VFW’s Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen Scholarship competition.
Local high school and middle school students can compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and a trip to Washington, D.C. The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) has again approved both contests for its National Advisory List of Contests and Activities.
Students in grades 9th-12th compete in the Voice of Democracy contest for their share of more than $1.9 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.
The national first place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college, or vocational/technical school.
Students must write and record a three-to-five minute essay on the theme “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?” The recording must be on an audio CD or flash drive and presented along with their typed essay and completed entry form to their local VFW Post by Oct. 31.
Students in grades 6th-8th compete in the Patriot’s Pen contest for their share of more than $900,000 in state and national awards. Each first-place winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level and the national first place winner wins $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington D.C. Students must write a 300-400 word essay on the theme “What is Patriotism to Me?” Students should submit their typewritten essay to their local VFW Post by October 31.
Interested students and teachers should contact their local VFW Post or send an email to scholarship@vfwus.org. For details visit www.vfwus.org/scholarship and click on Youth Scholarships.
