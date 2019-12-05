The English as a Second Language (ESL) program at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Vienna is seeking students and volunteers to participate in the upcoming term, to run Jan. 14 to March 12.
Classes will take place Tuesday and Thursday evening at the church, 9972 Vale Road in Vienna.
For information on taking classes and volunteering, see the Website at www.stmarksesl.org.
