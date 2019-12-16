Sarah Strand of Vienna, a student at the University of the South, recently sailed in the South Pacific aboard a “tall ship” ocean-research vessel as part of the Climate & Society program offered by the Sea Education Association.
Participating students spent time aboard the 134-foot brigantine SSV Robert C. Seamans, serving as working members of the ship’s crew while also studying the impact of climate change on social institutions.
Prior to sailing, students spent five weeks in preparatory coursework in the U.S. before flying to New Zealand for additional academic work, followed by their travels on the ship.
