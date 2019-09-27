Laura Zhang, an eighth-grader from Vienna, has been selected as one of 50 Kid Reporters to join Scholastic Kids Press, an award-winning team of young journalists, ages 10–14, from around the world.
Zhang will report “news for kids, by kids,” sharing stories from her community while covering critical topics and issues that matter most to young people.
The initiative is now in its 20th year.
Kid Reporter stories are published on the program’s Website, and are featured in select issues of Scholastic Classroom Magazines, which reach more than 25 million students in classrooms nationwide.
Past Scholastic Kid Reporters have reported on national and global moments, covering five presidential elections, as well as the Olympics and Tony Awards. Kid Reporters have also made headlines interviewing influential figures, ranging from Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda to Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
