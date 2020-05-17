Christina Luckett of Vienna, a junior at James Madison High School, has been elected as a national delegate and will represent the Girl Scout Council of the Nation’s Capital at the National Girls Scouts USA convention, to be held in October.
Luckett has earned Girl Scouting’s Silver and Silver Trefoil awards, and currently is working on her Gold Award, the highest in Girl Scouting. In addition, she has volunteered locally, nationally and internationally, is president of the Madison robotics team and is editor of the high school’s newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.