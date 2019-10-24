Medhnaa Saran of Vienna recently was a nominee for the 2019 International Children’s Peace Prize, based on her work to raise awareness about the trafficking of children and women around the world.
In 2016 Saran and her brother, Kushaan Saran, started a non-profit – Touch of Life Foundation – to support their efforts. Featuring a board of directors comprised largely of Fairfax County Public Schools students, the organization is working on initiatives that range from bringing mandatory education on child-trafficking to all Fairfax County schools and providing free tutoring to students in need.
For information on their non-profit organization, see the Website at www.touchoflifend.org. For information on the International Children’s Peace Prize nominations, see the Website at https://kidsrights.org.
