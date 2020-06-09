After the spring semester was abruptly canceled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Haymarket resident Desiree Garcia told her three kids Tuesday they’re going back to school in the fall.
“They’ve been looking forward to getting back to school and seeing their friends,” she told InsideNoVa.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier in the afternoon that students in public and private K-12 schools will return to schools in the fall — although they’ll see drastic changes, such as possible staggered schedules and desks being spaced 6 feet apart.
“All Virginia schools will open, but the school experience will look very different,” Northam said. “Phases will allow for in-person instruction.”
A group of 40 parents, students, teachers and administrators have been working with state officials since April to develop guidance for reopening in the fall.
Garcia’s children will attend elementary, middle and high school in Prince William County Public Schools, she said.
“I do think kids are excited to get back to the dynamic of having a schedule and seeing their friends and their teachers and being stimulated that way, having those interactions on a more regular basis,” she said.
She hopes the division will take into account families with students attending multiple schools when assigning staggered days to attend.
“If it will be a rotating schedule, I have three different kids in three different schools, can they all be in school Tuesday and Wednesday?” she said. “Because it would be unfortunate if their in-person teaching is not on the same days and one child is at home while two are in school.”
InsideNoVa heard from 382 people who answered a survey about school readiness for the 2020-2021 school year. The majority of readers who responded to InsideNoVA's survey said they were either extremely comfortable or somewhat comfortable with the child returning to public schools in the fall, assuming steps are taken against the spread of COVID-19.
About 63% of those who responded to the survey were either extremely or somewhat comfortable. About 36.4% of survey responses were somewhat or extremely uncomfortable.
Garcia said she supports a plan that incorporates in-person instruction.
“I’d like to think they'd be able to have in person learning at least half the time,” Garcia said. “I think that will be beneficial as far as new material goes, because they'll be graded on it. Remote learning can be reinforcing it; making it easier for parents who are working in their home and not having to teach new material they’re being graded on.”
Schools will need to ensure physical distance is maintained at schools and “adopt class schedules that blend in-person and remote learning,” Northam said, adding schools should also offer in-person special education and childcare for working families.
Schools will also need to provide remote learning or telework options for staff and students who are at high-risk of severe illness due to COVID-19.
School officials will be required to submit their plans to ensure they can comply with public health guidelines to the Virginia Department of Education, Northam said.
Riley O’Casey, president of the Prince William Education Association, told InsideNoVa on Tuesday her first reaction was that this upcoming school year was not going to be normal.
“Everyone wants the in-person [instruction] because they want to be with their students, but obviously safety is the priority,” she said. “I think the guidelines of six feet, thats going to be hard to maintain on buses, in hallways.”
“I think we will not be normal for a while and there’s the fear of that second wave,” O’Casey said. “If there is a second wave, I’m sure the division has thought of all of this — I believe that they’re working on every possible situation that could happen.”
O’Casey said she personally favors a plan that allows for in-person instruction at the beginning of the year so students and teachers can get to know one another.
School nurses and mental health specialists are going to be key when we return, O’Casey said.
The local education association surveyed educators and received about 4,500 responses. On a question about which plan they support, 800 people responded they would support online only, another 800 people supported a staggered schedule to allow for in-person instruction, 750 people supported online and changed schedules, according to the association.
Out of 4,537 survey responses, about 22% of people, or 1,025, said they have a health concern that would prevent them from returning to work. More than 300 said their child or children has health concerns.
Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said in a statement officials plan to release further details about higher education Thursday.
