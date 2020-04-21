Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology is the top high school in the nation in the 2020 Best High Schools list released Tuesday by U.S. News and World Report.

The regional magnet school that serves students in Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties, as well as the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church, was ranked fourth in 2019 and 10th in 2018.

Thomas Jefferson moves up to No. 1 this year due to its best-in-state performance in English and math assessments, top ranking in college readiness and 100% graduation rate, according to U.S. News.

Schools are measured on college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates. 

Seven Fairfax County schools were in the top 500 nationally, including Langley, McLean, Marshall, Madison, W.T. Woodson, West Springfield, and Chantilly high schools. 

Loudoun County’s Broad Run High School was at No. 477, up from No. 741 in 2019. Other Loudoun schools in the top 1,000 included Briar Woods (653), Riverside (813) and Stone Bridge (886).

Prince William County’s top high schools improved this year. Battlefield High School finished at No. 806 nationally, up from 966 in 2019. And Osbourn Park was at No. 899, up from 957 last year. Prince William County’s Patriot High School climbed into the top 30 Virginia high schools and was No. 1,244 nationally.

The Best High Schools list for 2020 ranked more schools across America than ever before, according to a news release, evaluating more than 17,700 public high schools. 

“The Best High Schools rankings provide the most comprehensive, data-based information on nearly every public high school in the country,” said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. “Families can use this information to see how their local schools compare on graduation rates and state assessments, as well as academic performance by students who are traditionally underserved – those who are black, Hispanic or from low-income households.”

Virginia's top 50 high schools, according to the U.S. News list:

Virginia's Best High Schools 2020 from U.S. News

See the complete list at U.S. News and World Report: 2020 Best High Schools National Rankings

2020 State Rank 2020 National Rank School District
1 1 Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology Fairfax County Public Schools
2 126 Langley High School Fairfax County Public Schools
3 236 McLean High School Fairfax County Public Schools
4 245 Marshall High Fairfax County Public Schools
5 265 Madison High Fairfax County Public Schools
6 280 W.T. Woodson High School Fairfax County Public Schools
7 437 West Springfield High School Fairfax County Public Schools
8 458 Chantilly High School Fairfax County Public Schools
9 477 Broad Run High School Loudoun Co Pblc Schs
10 493 Open High School Richmond City Public Schools
11 503 Oakton High School Fairfax County Public Schools
12 543 Deep Run High School Henrico County Public Schools
13 544 Cosby High School Chesterfield County Public Schools
14 545 Yorktown High School Arlington County Public Schools
15 631 Centreville High Fairfax County Public Schools
16 649 George Mason High School Falls Church City Public Schools
17 653 Briar Woods High School Loudoun Co Pblc Schs
18 697 Robinson Secondary School Fairfax County Public Schools
19 739 Richmond Community High School Richmond City Public Schools
20 799 Grassfield High School Chesapeake City Public Schools
21 806 Battlefield High School Prince William County Public Schools
22 813 Riverside High Loudoun Co Pblc Schs
23 886 Stone Bridge High School Loudoun Co Pblc Schs
24 898 Hickory High School Chesapeake City Public Schools
25 899 Osbourn Park High School Prince William County Public Schools
26 907 Lake Braddock Secondary School Fairfax County Public Schools
27 1,034 Midlothian High School Chesterfield County Public Schools
28 1,218 Washington-Lee High School Arlington County Public Schools
29 1,244 Patriot High School Prince William County Public Schools
30 1,328 Blacksburg High Montgomery Co Public Schools
31 1,333 Godwin High School Henrico County Public Schools
32 1,335 John Champe High School Loudoun Co Pblc Schs
33 1,365 Fairfax High School Fairfax County Public Schools
34 1,414 Glen Allen High School Henrico County Public Schools
35 1,445 Freedom High Loudoun Co Pblc Schs
36 1,492 Westfield High Fairfax County Public Schools
37 1,524 Rock Ridge High Loudoun Co Pblc Schs
38 1,539 Achievable Dream Middle/High Newport News City Public Schools
39 1,608 Tabb High York Co Public Schools
40 1,630 Falls Church High Fairfax County Public Schools
41 1,720 Ocean Lakes High School Virginia Beach City Public Schools
42 1,738 Colonial Forge High School Stafford County Public Schools
43 1,780 Princess Anne High School Virginia Beach City Public Schools
44 1,831 Wakefield High Arlington County Public Schools
45 1,931 Galileo Magnet High Danville City Public Schools
46 1,985 Grafton High York Co Public Schools
47 1,999 Western Albemarle High Albemarle Co Public Schools
48 2,010 Loudoun County High School Loudoun Co Pblc Schs
49 2,022 Riverheads High Augusta Co Public Schools
50 2,025 Salem High School Virginia Beach City Public Schools

See the complete list at U.S. News and World Report: 2020 Best High Schools National Rankings

