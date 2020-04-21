Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology is the top high school in the nation in the 2020 Best High Schools list released Tuesday by U.S. News and World Report.
The regional magnet school that serves students in Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties, as well as the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church, was ranked fourth in 2019 and 10th in 2018.
Thomas Jefferson moves up to No. 1 this year due to its best-in-state performance in English and math assessments, top ranking in college readiness and 100% graduation rate, according to U.S. News.
Schools are measured on college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.
Seven Fairfax County schools were in the top 500 nationally, including Langley, McLean, Marshall, Madison, W.T. Woodson, West Springfield, and Chantilly high schools.
Loudoun County’s Broad Run High School was at No. 477, up from No. 741 in 2019. Other Loudoun schools in the top 1,000 included Briar Woods (653), Riverside (813) and Stone Bridge (886).
Prince William County’s top high schools improved this year. Battlefield High School finished at No. 806 nationally, up from 966 in 2019. And Osbourn Park was at No. 899, up from 957 last year. Prince William County’s Patriot High School climbed into the top 30 Virginia high schools and was No. 1,244 nationally.
The Best High Schools list for 2020 ranked more schools across America than ever before, according to a news release, evaluating more than 17,700 public high schools.
“The Best High Schools rankings provide the most comprehensive, data-based information on nearly every public high school in the country,” said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. “Families can use this information to see how their local schools compare on graduation rates and state assessments, as well as academic performance by students who are traditionally underserved – those who are black, Hispanic or from low-income households.”
Virginia's top 50 high schools, according to the U.S. News list:
Virginia's Best High Schools 2020 from U.S. News
|2020 State Rank
|2020 National Rank
|School
|District
|1
|1
|Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
|Fairfax County Public Schools
|2
|126
|Langley High School
|Fairfax County Public Schools
|3
|236
|McLean High School
|Fairfax County Public Schools
|4
|245
|Marshall High
|Fairfax County Public Schools
|5
|265
|Madison High
|Fairfax County Public Schools
|6
|280
|W.T. Woodson High School
|Fairfax County Public Schools
|7
|437
|West Springfield High School
|Fairfax County Public Schools
|8
|458
|Chantilly High School
|Fairfax County Public Schools
|9
|477
|Broad Run High School
|Loudoun Co Pblc Schs
|10
|493
|Open High School
|Richmond City Public Schools
|11
|503
|Oakton High School
|Fairfax County Public Schools
|12
|543
|Deep Run High School
|Henrico County Public Schools
|13
|544
|Cosby High School
|Chesterfield County Public Schools
|14
|545
|Yorktown High School
|Arlington County Public Schools
|15
|631
|Centreville High
|Fairfax County Public Schools
|16
|649
|George Mason High School
|Falls Church City Public Schools
|17
|653
|Briar Woods High School
|Loudoun Co Pblc Schs
|18
|697
|Robinson Secondary School
|Fairfax County Public Schools
|19
|739
|Richmond Community High School
|Richmond City Public Schools
|20
|799
|Grassfield High School
|Chesapeake City Public Schools
|21
|806
|Battlefield High School
|Prince William County Public Schools
|22
|813
|Riverside High
|Loudoun Co Pblc Schs
|23
|886
|Stone Bridge High School
|Loudoun Co Pblc Schs
|24
|898
|Hickory High School
|Chesapeake City Public Schools
|25
|899
|Osbourn Park High School
|Prince William County Public Schools
|26
|907
|Lake Braddock Secondary School
|Fairfax County Public Schools
|27
|1,034
|Midlothian High School
|Chesterfield County Public Schools
|28
|1,218
|Washington-Lee High School
|Arlington County Public Schools
|29
|1,244
|Patriot High School
|Prince William County Public Schools
|30
|1,328
|Blacksburg High
|Montgomery Co Public Schools
|31
|1,333
|Godwin High School
|Henrico County Public Schools
|32
|1,335
|John Champe High School
|Loudoun Co Pblc Schs
|33
|1,365
|Fairfax High School
|Fairfax County Public Schools
|34
|1,414
|Glen Allen High School
|Henrico County Public Schools
|35
|1,445
|Freedom High
|Loudoun Co Pblc Schs
|36
|1,492
|Westfield High
|Fairfax County Public Schools
|37
|1,524
|Rock Ridge High
|Loudoun Co Pblc Schs
|38
|1,539
|Achievable Dream Middle/High
|Newport News City Public Schools
|39
|1,608
|Tabb High
|York Co Public Schools
|40
|1,630
|Falls Church High
|Fairfax County Public Schools
|41
|1,720
|Ocean Lakes High School
|Virginia Beach City Public Schools
|42
|1,738
|Colonial Forge High School
|Stafford County Public Schools
|43
|1,780
|Princess Anne High School
|Virginia Beach City Public Schools
|44
|1,831
|Wakefield High
|Arlington County Public Schools
|45
|1,931
|Galileo Magnet High
|Danville City Public Schools
|46
|1,985
|Grafton High
|York Co Public Schools
|47
|1,999
|Western Albemarle High
|Albemarle Co Public Schools
|48
|2,010
|Loudoun County High School
|Loudoun Co Pblc Schs
|49
|2,022
|Riverheads High
|Augusta Co Public Schools
|50
|2,025
|Salem High School
|Virginia Beach City Public Schools
See the complete list at U.S. News and World Report: 2020 Best High Schools National Rankings
