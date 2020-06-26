The 4-H programs of Virginia Cooperative Extension for Arlington, Fairfax County and Alexandria are joining forces to provide a “Virtual 4-H Junior Camp” for local youth.
The free program will run from July 8-10 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. each day, offering some of the best parts of a traditional 4-H camp, albeit online. Classes, games, songs, dance and even a “virtual campfire” will be part of the program.
The event is open to all youth; no previous 4-H experience is required. Activities are most suitable for ages 9-13.
The registration deadline is July 3. For information, see the Website at https://tinyurl.com/FAAVirtual4HCamp.
