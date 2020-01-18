More than 75 volunteers gathered Jan. 11 at Waples Mill Elementary School to create valentines as part of the Foster Care for Success initiative.
The valentines were put in CARE packages and sent to former foster-care youth who now are in college and may not get such packages, as their fellow classmates often do.
The effort, led by the STAMP [Science, Technology, Art, Music and Philanthropy] initiative at Waples Mill, brought out principal Greg Brotemarkle and School Board members Karl Frisch, Karen Keys-Gamarra and Rachna Sizemore Heizer. Students and families from Crossfield Elementary and Franklin and Rachel Carson middle schools also took part.
