The W-L High School Education Foundation has announced recipients of its competitive scholarships, which provide $1,500 for their first year of higher education and are renewable at $1,000 for three succeeding years.
Members of the Washington-Liberty High School Class of 2020 who received the awards, and the colleges and universities they will be attending, include:
Stephanie Delgadillo-Cartagena, University of Virginia; Shaelyn Dempsey, Virginia Tech; Giovanni Fuentes-Mejia, College of William and Mary; Raquel Garcia, Virginia Tech; Sonia Marshet, Virginia Commonwealth University; Shreyas Naidu, University of South Florida; Hamna Shafiq, University of Virginia; Chloe Slater, Virginia Tech; Nicole Tucker, Pratt Institute; and Gillian Villarroel, George Washington University.
