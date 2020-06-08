Caroline Cunningham, Maria Canales-Williams and Abigail Martinage, all seniors at Washington-Liberty High School, have been named recipients of the 2020 Galdwell-Vautrin Memorial Scholarship, presented by the Arlington House Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
The scholarships are presented annually in memory of the ancestors of a former chapter member.
Arlington House NSDAR is a woman’s service organization dedicated to preserving history, education and patriotic activities. Members all hold proven ancestry to a patriot who served in the American Revolution.
