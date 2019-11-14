Wakefield Country Day School receives additional $1.1 million for tuition assistance

Wakefield Country Day School (WCDS), located in Huntly, launched its new Huntly Scholars Program pursuant to a donation of $1.1 million in tuition assistance just received from dedicated benefactors, according to a news release.
It is expected that more than 20 students of all ages will receive tuition assistance with these funds. The number of students benefitting from the Huntly Scholars Program is expected to increase to 40 in the near future.
Since May more than $2 million has been donated to WCDS for tuition assistance and to support ongoing operations. These donations enable students, otherwise unable to attend WCDS, to receive a classical education with relevance in today’s world. Specific eligibility criteria for the Huntly Scholars Program, that promotes diversity and inclusion, will be announced by December 1st.
WCDS Board Chair Paul Larner noted, “We are very grateful to the generous WCDS benefactors for their dedication to expanding enrollment and creating a vibrant path for the future of WCDS and its students.” He added, “In addition to the Huntly Scholars Program, WCDS has enhanced our curriculum with leading experts in their fields who are serving on our Adjunct Faculty providing seminars, short-term courses, and mentoring.”
WCDS was founded in 1972. It is a private, co-educational school located on a 12-acre campus that provides an education for students in Preschool through 12th Grade. Its classical, sequential curriculum integrates character education, international studies, and life skills into the WCDS experience. Class sizes are small and an athletics program is part of the curriculum. WCDS graduates have a 100% four-year college acceptance rate at leading universities and colleges throughout the United States. Average class merit scholarship awards total more than $1.2 million annually. Bus service is available for students from Fauquier, Frederick, Loudoun, Madison, Page, Prince William, Shenandoah, Warren, Culpeper, and Rappahannock counties.
For additional information on the Huntly Scholars Program and Wakefield Country Day School, contact Suzanne Zylonis, Director of Admissions and Marketing, at 540.635.8555 or szylonis@wcdsva.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.