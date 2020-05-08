Wakefield High School resource teacher for the gifted Wendy Maitland has been selected as “Educator of the Year” by the Arlington branch of American Association of University Women.
The award honors Maitland’s efforts empowering female students to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and math [STEM].
In particular, Maitland led efforts taking 21 female students to the SADIE Collective Conference, as well as attending a Congressional Gold Medal celebration honoring women who did pioneering work at NASA.
She also sponsors Wakefield’s Girls Who Code club and is a co-sponsor for Cohort and United Minority Girls programs.
