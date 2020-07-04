Wakefield High grad embarks on Plebe Summer at Naval Academy

Kaylah Gillums, a 2019 graduate of Wakefield High School, was inducted into the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2024 on June 29, beginning six weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer.
She was among 1,200 candidates selected for the Class of 2024, out of more than 16,000 applicants.
During the six-week period, plebes have no access to television, movies, the Internet or music and limited access to cell phones. The rigor imposed is designed to help plebes prepare for their first academic year at the Naval Academy and the four years of challenge awaiting them.
As the summer progresses, the new midshipmen rapidly assimilate basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing and handling yard patrol craft. Plebes also learn infantry drill and how to shoot 9 mm pistols and M-16 rifles.
The Brigade of Midshipmen is comprised of approximately 4,400 students from every state and a handful of international students.
Following graduation from Wakefield High School, Gillums attended the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, R.I., from July 2019 to May 2020.
