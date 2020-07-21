Flint Hill School officials plan to start classes Aug. 31, as long as Virginia stays in Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan, Michelle Odell, director of signature and special programs.
“We’re really focusing on safety and the core relationships that are so key to our school,” she said. “We will be emphasizing our interactions in person, but also recognizing that some things will need to be offline.”
Flint Hill this fall will open a new middle school on its West Campus, which will free up space in the East Campus to allow for needed social distancing in grades ranging from junior kindergarten through sixth, Odell said.
“They’ll have less risk of contaminating their cohort and will be able to have a wonderful experience,” she said, adding that Lower School students will attend in-person classes all day from Mondays through Fridays.
Enrollment has increased in Flint Hill’s Upper School, and those students will do some of their learning online, Odell said.
“There will be a hybrid model, but we haven’t made the final determination,” she said.
Parents also will have an option for their students to receive instruction using only distance-learning. Flint Hill, like other private and public schools across Northern Virginia, switched to online learning this spring when the public-health pandemic struck. Implementing such a program mid-semester was difficult – “we were building the airplane while flying it” – but was aided by the strong relationships already formed between students and staff, Odell said.
Flint Hill leaders said the distance-learning regimen to come this fall will be richer and allow for more interaction between teachers and students. The school also is preparing to revert to online-learning-only in case public-health conditions worsen, Odell said.
The school surveyed families weekly while distance-learning was occurring this spring and used that feedback to modify those offerings then. School leaders will build on that information for online learning this fall, said Angela Brown, director of marketing and communications.
Before students attend class each day, parents will need to take the youths’ temperatures and fill out an online form stating the youths do not have fevers or COVID-19 symptoms. All faculty, students and staff will undergo temperature screenings before being allowed on campus each day, Odell said.
The school also will follow health officials’ guidance regarding the use of face coverings by students and staff, although those details have yet to be firmed up.
“It’s a very fluid environment,” Odell said. “Every day we learn something new.”
Flint Hill leaders are waiting to hear from state organizations and athletic leagues about conducting sports this fall. School officials also are planning how to offer clubs and other extra-curricular activities, possibly by making some of them virtual, Odell said.
Flint Hill leaders have not held a formal dedication for the new middle school, but hope to do so sometime this fall if conditions permit.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.