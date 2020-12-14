The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia’s Business Women’s Giving Circle has awarded $60,000 to five local non-profit organizations as part of its annual grant cycle.
The funding will support organizations and schools that provide STEM [science, technology, engineering and math], leadership, entrepreneurship, and mentorship programs to girls and young women in Northern Virginia.
“All of these groups have shown their ability to pivot in very trying times – providing not only STEM activities, but also helping these girls and their families during the pandemic,” said Tessie Wilson, co-chair of Business Women’s Giving Circle grants committee.
Receiving grants in the 2020 cycle were:
• Children’s Science Center: A $10,000 grant that will support the Virtual Latina SciGirls, in which Latinas in grades 3-6 from a Title I school will meet virtually for 8 weeks for a two-hour session to interact with professional women in STEM and engage in hands-on activities.
• Rosie Riveters: A $20,000 grant in support of its initiative serving Arlington, providing distance-learning STEM programming, an interview series, and mentoring.
• Space of Her Own, Inc.: A $10,000 grant in support of an initiative serving Alexandria, providing one-on-one mentoring relationships and enrichment programming to girls in fifth through ninth grades.
• The House, Inc.: A $10,000 grant to support the EmpowerMent Finance and Business Analytics Certificate summer course program offering girls in sixth through 12th grades across Northern Virginia the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of math components with quantitative and analytical skills
• Trails for Youth: A $10,000 grant to support the Girls Adventures in STEM Summer Camp, a week-long outdoor camp that uses nature, hands-on engagement and recreation to teach a variety of STEM concepts.
A program to honor the organization will be held in some format early in 2021.
To date, the Business Women’s Giving Circle has awarded more than $400,000 in grants that have impacted the lives of over 3,000 girls and young women in the region.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
