Students at Woodbridge and Osbourn Park high schools won top honors in this year’s Cappie awards, the region’s recognition program for high school theater productions.
Audrey Evans, a Woodbridge senior, won best Supporting Actor in a Male Role in a Play for her role of Black Stache in the school production of “Peter and the Starcatcher.”
And Khailah Schroeter, an Osbourn Park senior, won best Comic Actor in a Female Role in a Musical for her role of Karen Smith in the school presentation of “Mean Girls High School Version.”
“The Cappies represent one of the highest levels of competition for theater students in our area,” said Dr. Ed Stephenson, supervisor of fine and performing arts for Prince William County Public Schools. “These nominations and awards are a strong indicator of the skill and talent of our theater students and the dedication of their teachers and school programs.”
Other nominees from Prince William schools were:
Comic Actor in a Male Role in a Play: Christina Hayes, senior, Woodbridge High School, “Peter and the Starcatcher”
Ensemble in a Play: The Stones, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School, “Eurydice,” and Pirates, Woodbridge High School, “Peter and the Starcatcher”
Lead Actor in a Female Role in a Play: Ainsley McNatt, senior, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School, “Eurydice”
Andy Mays Rising Critic: Owen Simmons, sophomore, Osbourn Park High School
