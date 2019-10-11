* In collaboration with the Workhouse Arts Center, the Fairfax County Public Schools Fine Arts Office is presenting the 12th annual Artist Teacher Exhibition, an art exhibition recognizing the creativity and technical expertise of FCPS art teachers, which will be open to the public Oct. 9-26 in the McGuire Woods Gallery of the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton.
This year, 111 original works of art were submitted by 56 teachers. Art juror Ju Yun, owner and director of Ju Ju Art Gallery and J Art Studios, selected 50 artworks to be included in the exhibition.
Educators from the Sun Gazette coverage area whose works were selected for inclusion included Julia Bargo, James Madison High School; Lauren Patrizi Carpenter, Providence Elementary School; Christina Carroll, McLean High School; Matt Dunn, James Madison High School; Susannah Edwards, Louise Archer Elementary School; Adam Hatchl, Oakton High School; Johanna Little, James Madison High School; Janet Lundeen, Luther Jackson Middle School; Bethany Mallino, Wolftrap Elementary School; and Anne Nagy, Dranesville Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.