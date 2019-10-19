Paintings, photography, mixed media and sculpture works by Marymount University alumni will be on display Oct. 18 through Nov. 16 at the Barry Gallery, located in the Reinsch Library on the university’s main campus.
Artwork represents students who graduated between 1976 and 2018, including Yusef Alahmad, Pam Frederick, Rick Reinsch, Kathlyn Avila, J.S. Herbert Alex Rokita, Elizabeth Mary Beach, Kate Knizner, Gloria Spellman, Theresa Capello, Kristina Kovacs Caitlin Vitale, Janet Elman and Mary Ellen Perkowski. The exhibition is curated by J.S. Herbert, a member of the Class of 2017.
“I think that being part of an art community is important for one as an artist. It is great for exposure and opportunities to show and share your work, but it is even greater because it provides a platform for artists to get together and share their ideas, encourage each other and get inspirations,” Herbert said. “The main idea for the Marymount Alumni Exhibition is to provide a platform for Marymount alumni of all ages and majors to be able to not only show their works of art, but to get to know each other.”
The gallery is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, see the Website at www.marymount.edu/barrygallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.