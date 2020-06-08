Nathan Dent of Yorktown High School earned a Gold Medal in the 2020 Grand Concours (National French Contest) sponsored by the American Association Teachers of French.
Each year, approximately 70,000 students in French compete. This year, due to the public-health pandemic, students competed online, with teachers proctoring remotely.
