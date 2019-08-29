Sean O’Brien, a junior at Yorktown High School, was one of 24 students selected from across Virginia to participate in the Virginia Space Grant Consortium’s “Pathways Flight Academies” program, an intensive, two-week program that led up to solo aircraft flights.
The program was held at Liberty University, and included both ground school and flight training while also showcasing a range of career opportunities in aviation.
Participating “allowed me to solo at no cost to me,” O’Brien said. “It was a fun and enjoyable adventure, and I got to make some close friends.”
Students were chosen based on their academic records, with a particular focus on STEM [science, technology, engineering, math] coursework. The program is funded by the state government.
For information, see the Website at http://vsgc.odu.edu.
