Yorktown High School Theatre IV Class presents the comedy “Things Fall (Meanwhile)” by Barton Bishop on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at the high school.
In addition, the show will be performed the following day (time to be announced) at Yorktown as part of the Virginia High School League’s theater competition.
Admission is free to both performances. For information, see the Website at www.yhstheatre.org.
