The seventh annual NoVaTEEN Book Festival will be held on Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at George C. Marshall High School.
Designed to promote young-adult fiction, the event will feature speakers including New York Times best-selling author Sabaa Tahir. There also will be author panels, breakout session, games, writing workshops and author signings.
The free festival is sponsored by One More Page Books in conjunction with the Arlington Public Library, Fairfax County Public Library, Loudoun County Public Library, George Mason University’s Fall for the Book, Friends of the Arlington Public Library and other area public-library and school systems.
Admission is free; tickets and information can be found at http://novateenbookfestival.com.
