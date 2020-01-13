The Arlington Youth Philanthropy Initiative board is accepting applications for grant funding to support efforts involving Arlington students and/or benefiting the community.
Funding of up to $1,000 per project will be awarded.
The initiative is a group of students from area high schools committed to making a difference locally. Grant applications will be accepted through March 2.
For information, see the Website of the Arlington Community Foundation at www.arlcf.org.
