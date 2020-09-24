The League of Women Voters of the Fairfax Area will host a candidate forum featuring contenders for the 10th District U.S. House of Representatives seat on Monday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.
The event, featuring Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton and Republican challenger Aliscia Andrews, will be held “virtually” due to the public-health situation.
The event is open to the public, and questions to the candidates can be submitted in advance. For information and registration, see the Website at www.lwv-fairfax.org.
