Should Donald Trump win the vote in Virginia on Nov. 3, the only vote that will count in the 10th Congressional District will be the one cast by Cathy McNickle.
McNickle is now the unopposed candidate for the GOP’s 10th Congressional District presidential elector, following the withdrawal of Virginia Thomas. Republicans in the 10th had been slated to choose among them during their upcoming party convention.
Earlier in May, the 10th District Democratic Committee selected E.J. Scott as its presidential elector.
Virginia will award 13 electoral votes based on the outcome of the general election. Political parties select two electors statewide and then one per congressional district, although Virginia, like most states, is winner-take-all when it comes to vote allocations, with votes formally being cast in state capitals in December.
The General Assembly this year considered, but rejected, a Democratic proposal that would have the commonwealth join the National Popular Vote Compact, which at some point in the future would see participating states award their electoral votes to the national candidate with the most popular votes. Critics have questioned the constitutionality of the arrangement.
