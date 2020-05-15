The 10th District Republican Committee has moved its convention date from May 30 to June 20, with proceedings to be held at Shenandoah University in Winchester.
At the event, Republicans will nominate a challenger to U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10th), who two years ago defeated incumbent Barbara Comstock to become the first Democrat to represent the district since 1980. Four contenders are vying for the nomination.
Convention delegates also will elect a committee chair; delegates and alternates to the Republican National Convention; and members of the State Central Committee.
(For full details, see the Website at www.vagop10.com.)
State law requires political parties to have their congressional nominees for the general election in place by June 9. But a state judge ordered that deadline pushed back to July in order to provide time for parties to nominate candidates in the current pandemic environment.
10th District Democrats held their nominating convention “virtually” in early May, selecting four Democratic National Convention delegates for Joe Biden and two for Bernie Sanders.
