Four of the seven members of Arlington’s legislative delegation, including all three state senators, have announced their support for Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s bid for governor.
McAuliffe “has the bold vision and proven track record we need to push Virginia forward,” said state Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria-Arlington), who joined with colleagues Barbara Favola (D-Arlington-Fairfax-Loudoun) and Janet Howell (D-Fairfax-Arlington) in supporting the bid of the former governor.
Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) also has announced his support.
McAuliffe served as governor from 2014-18, but under state law was prohibited from seeking a second consecutive term. If he wins the Democratic primary and general election, he would become the first governor since Mills Godwin to serve two non-consecutive terms. Godwin was elected as a Democrat in 1965, then as a Republican in 1973.
Also currently seeking the Democratic nomination for governor: Lee Carter, Justin Fairfax, Jennifer Carroll Foy and Jennifer McClellan.
