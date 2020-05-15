The 8th District Republican Committee is still finalizing the details, but expects to hold an unassembled caucus – dubbed a “drive-through convention” – on May 30 in Springfield.
Plans for an indoor event were scrapped due to the current public-health pandemic. Under the revamped plan, delegates will be able to drive up, pick up a ballot, complete it and hand it back without leaving their vehicles.
The results of voting will determine whether Mark Ellmore or Jeff Jordan will be the Republican nominee facing U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th) on Nov. 3. There also will be a three-person race for the 8th District’s Republican presidential elector, and 14 people are vying for three delegate and three alternate positions at the Republican National Convention.
8th District party chairman Mark Kelly is unopposed for re-election to a two-year term.
8th District Democrats also scrapped a planned indoor event, opting instead for a “virtual” convention conducted online on May 16.
