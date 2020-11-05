Four Fairfax County bond initiatives sailed easily to victory in the Nov. 3 election.
• Voters approved a $90 million public-library bond, which will pay for construction, reconstruction, enlargement and equipment of existing and additional libraries, plus land acquisition as required.
According to preliminary figures, 372,203 county voters cast ballots for the library-bond referendum and 191,222 against it. The referendum appeared to pass in seven of the county’s nine magisterial districts (Dranesville and Springfield residents voted against it by slim margins), but because more than 384,000 absentee votes were not broken down by district, it was not possible to reach definitive conclusions.
The library bond held special importance to Vienna because it included moneys for a shared parking garage at the future new Patrick Henry Library. Town leaders already had seen the failure of two public-private partnerships for municipal parking garages and hoped to achieve success this time by signing an agreement with Fairfax County, a more stable financial entity.
• A $112 million park bond also passed by a large margin, with 407,459 residents voting in favor and 155,458 against, according to unofficial totals. The referendum passed in all nine magisterial districts, again setting aside the large number of absentee votes not listed by district.
The bond will supply $100 million for the Fairfax County Park Authority to acquire, construct, reconstruct, develop and equip additional parks and park facilities; preserve open-space land; and develop and improve existing parks and park facilities. The remaining $12 million will serve as the county’s contribution toward the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority (NOVA Parks).
• Voters passed a transportation-bond referendum that will contribute $160 million as Fairfax County’s share toward the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Compact. WMATA will use the funds to construct, reconstruct, improve and acquire transportation improvements and facilities, which could include capital costs for land, transit facilities, rolling stock and equipment in the Washington metropolitan area.
By the unofficial count, voters cast 380,776 ballots for the transportation bond and 181,921 against it. The bond passed in all nine magisterial districts, exempting as before the majority of votes cast by absentee ballot.
• County voters also gave strong support for a $79 million health-and-human-services bond referendum, with 407,767 voting in favor and 156,342 against. As with the park and transportation bonds, this referendum succeeded in all nine districts.
The funds will be used to provide health-and-human services facilities in the community, including the construction, reconstruction, enlargement and equipment of existing and additional facilities and the acquisition of necessary land.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
