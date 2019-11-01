Regardless of party affiliation, most local General Assembly candidates have a similar list of top issues to tackle in Richmond — transportation, education, healthcare — and the differences are mostly in their approaches to address those issues.
But in the 50th District, where incumbent Del. Lee Carter, a Democrat, is facing a challenge from Republican Ian Lovejoy, the candidates have drawn stark differences on economic development.
Carter was one of the few local officials from either political party who opposed the state aid that helped seal a $3 billion expansion of Micron’s Manassas plant, and he has been critical about other projects where the state has offered incentives.
“It’s really easy politics to just say, ‘Jobs, jobs, jobs.’ But you have to look at the economic situation as a whole,” Carter said in an interview with InsideNoVa. “Did Micron need the money? No. Did Amazon need the money? No.”
He argues that these projects create jobs for people who will move into the area, increasing the costs for existing residents.
“What you see is a parade of U-hauls,” Carter said. “It amounts to bumper sticker political wins, but it actually makes life worse for people.”
Carter said he’d focus on supporting more employee-owned businesses and on policies that recognize that affordable housing is an economic development issue.
Lovejoy, a Manassas business owner and city councilman, said every economic development announcement can’t be labeled as a bad deal, and he said the Micron deal is the kind of project where measures are in place to protect the state and local investment.
“We need to make sure we continue the expand jobs at Micron and Lockheed Martin. We want to have competition among employers to raise benefits and wages,” Lovejoy said. “And not just six-figure jobs. We need to grow job opportunities across the income scale.”
By adding jobs close to home, Micron and Lockheed Martin also help address a frequent issue for residents in the district: the crippling commute up and down Va. Route 28 or on Interstate 66.
Lovejoy said the focus needs to be on bringing more state transportation dollars back to the district, and that begins with reforming the state’s need-based formula for road projects.
“We need to make sure traffic mitigation is scored higher,” he said. “And shovel readiness is scored too high. A lot of our projects like Route 28 are complicated.”
More state funding would also help reduce the reliance on tolls to pay for road projects, Lovejoy said.
“When we’re talking about tolls, what we’re saying is we’re giving up on getting our share of the pie,” he said, referring to state funding. “We need to be going after more of the pie.”
Carter said the progress made in Richmond to support local and regional spending was due to pressure from Democrats, including himself and Del. Danica Roem, D-13th District.
Carter said he’ll focus on alternative transportation options. “You can’t pave your way out of a traffic problem. My priority is a state of good repair for our current roads, but expanding access to alternative commuter options.”
Regarding tolls, Carter said he is one of the “most vehemently anti-toll delegates,” opposing every toll project that has come across his desk.
Carter is celebrating the expansion of Medicaid in the state, covering 314,000 people who previously were without coverage, but Carter supports universal healthcare coverage.
“There’s still a million and more residents who have insurance and it’s too expensive to use it,” he said. “I’m not going to stop fighting until we have a healthcare system that allows people to see a doctor whenever they need it.”
In the meantime, Carter has particular targets in the healthcare system that will help address costs in the short term. That includes support for regulating the costs of drugs like insulin.
“We have people paying hundreds of dollars to thousands of dollars for two months of insulin,” he added. “It’s not a medication that’s inconvenient for someone to skip. It’s a medicine that is lethal for someone to skip.”
Lovejoy said his focus won’t be on expanding access to Medicaid, but on finding ways to get those people covered back in the private health insurance market.
“We’re approaching it from the wrong angle,” Lovejoy said. “Medicaid should be a temporary solution to healthcare coverage, not a lifetime solution.”
Part of the solution goes back to jobs with better salaries and benefits, but Lovejoy said he also wants to see more options in health insurance coverage and in the services provided in the region.
George Mason University is studying the feasibility of a medical school at its Manassas campus, and Lovejoy notes that kind of project could attract medical students who want to stay and work in the region.
Lovejoy wants to address the cost of higher education by requiring clear, upfront explanations to prospective students about how much they’ll pay and the real-world prospects for jobs and salaries when they get out of school.
“A lot of kids are going to college without realizing how much money they’re spending,” he said.
He would also like to see more autonomy for local school divisions to set their own spending priorities when it comes to state funding for education.
Carter said he’ll look for more state funding for teacher salary increases, after a recent increase from the state came with requirements for a local match that some school divisions couldn’t afford.
He’d also want to see the state put more money toward public education, including school repair and construction costs.
Both candidates support criminal justice reform, but with a different approach.
Carter has been leading a push to legalize cannabis or marijuana in the state and to expunge criminal records for cannabis crimes.
He is opposed to mandatory minimum sentences. “We need to provide discretion so we’re not sending people away for decades when there is extenuating circumstances. We’re spending an inordinate amount of money to incarcerate people.”
The legislature recently increased the threshold to prosecute a crime as a felony to $500, but Carter said it should be higher. “Five-hundred dollars means you have a felony for snatching a cell phone.”
Lovejoy said prosecutors and law enforcement appear to be in agreement that simple possession of recreational marijuana shouldn’t be a top priority for arrest and prosecution.
But he has trepidation about full legalization because of the unknown long-term impacts that marijuana could have on brain development.
Carter said he has found bipartisan support for legalization, but action on the issue would require a Democrat majority running House committees.
