Is Arlington a one-party political oligarchy? Quit your chuckling – that isn’t just a rhetorical question.
The topic, and whether one-party rule is a good thing or a natural outgrowth of the composition of the community, recently was raised to the three candidates in the July 7 County Board special election.
“It’s starting to feel like a one-party county,” Arlington County Civic Federation delegate Kit Norland said in posing the question to candidates Takis Karantonis, Susan Cunningham and Bob Cambridge at a June 16 debate sponsored by the civic umbrella group.
Norland looked back somewhat wistfully to the brief period (2014-18) when independent John Vihstadt served on the County Board, bringing some alternative views to what most years is an all-Democratic monopoly.
“We really need it again,” she said of thought diversity.
Karantonis, the Democratic nominee in the race to succeed the late Erik Gutshall, politely took issue with the premise.
“Arlington is not a one-party state,” he said. “We’re an open, strong democracy . . . [with a] diversity of opinions, of approaches, of seeing things. We have a good exchange of opinions.”
That was not how Republican Cambridge and independent Cunningham quite saw it.
Cunningham, who has been endorsed by Vihstadt and is running as a practical progressive, criticized the current County Board for “a beholden-ness to a single-party machine,” saying that co-mingling national politics with community governance was not good for Arlington.
At the forum, Cunningham chided Karantonis for trying to connect a vote for him in the special election with opposition to Donald Trump.
“Local politics is really about local stuff,” she said.
Cambridge said the current County Board was operating in a bubble under its own rules.
“I keep hearing all these comments [among the public] about a lack of transparency,” he said, noting a “drift” in the wrong direction.
“Anything you do to increase the diversity of the board has to be a good thing,” Cambridge said. With no diversity of thought, the public weighs in on issues but “no one listens,” he said.
Until the 1980s, Republicans were competitive in County Board races, and sometimes held the majority on the five-member body. But for much of the last four decades, Democrats have had their monopoly rule interrupted only infrequently – briefly by Republican Mike Lane in the late 1990s and then by Vihstadt for a four-and-a-half-year run.
Democratic County Board members tout their independence, but members’ relationship with – and potential subservience to – to the Arlington County Democratic Committee came into question after Gutshall’s death.
County Board members endorsed a Democratic Committee push to move the special election from summer (as required under state law) to as late as the Nov. 3 general election, which likely would have guaranteed a Democratic victory in a way mid-summer elections cannot. The Virginia Supreme Court quickly shot down that proposal; the date remained at July 7, as it had been set by Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr.
All the machinations have proved “a lot of drama for a local election,” Cunningham sighed.
