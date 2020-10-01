The Arlington County Bar Foundation will host an online forum on ensuring elections are conducted free of outside interference on Monday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. The community is invited to view the presentation.
The presentation will tackle “all kinds of issues about election security, election procedures,” said local attorney Brent Baxter, who will lead the discussion.
Running elections “is very different than it was a decade, two decades, three decades ago,” said Jeremy Epstein, an expert in cybersecurity and foreign interference. “We need to understand all the different areas that are at risk.”
That said, “we have some good resilience in Virginia,” said Epstein, pointing to paper ballots and other advances in recent years.
Also on the panel will be former County Board member John Vihstadt, along with Arlington elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer.
To view online, go to https://gmu.zoom.us/j/95520505723. To listen by phone, call (301) 715-8592. The Webinar ID is 955 2050 5723.
The program will be archived on the foundation’s Website at www.arlingtonbarfoundation.org.
The Arlington Bar Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Arlington County Bar Association. Sudeep Bose is current president.
