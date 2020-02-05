The two Democrats vying for Arlington County Board entered 2020 with roughly the same amount of cash on hand, according to figures from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Incumbent Libby Garvey had $16,823 in her campaign kitty as of Dec. 31, while challenger Chanda Choun had $16,155, according to data reported after the Jan. 15 filing deadline.
Garvey and Choun will square off in a June primary; Garvey is hoping to hold on to the seat she has held since 2012, while Choun aims to unseat her. The winner is virtually assured to cruise to a general-election victory in November.
Choun had a better December in terms of fund-raising (nearly $23,000 to Garvey’s $13,000), but the incumbent benefited from more than $30,000 cash on hand at the start of the reporting period. In December, Garvey spent more than four times as much as Choun – $26,179 to $5,830.
Two years ago, Choun ran for the County Board seat that was left open when Jay Fisette opted to retire. He was defeated by Matt de Ferranti in the Democratic primary; de Ferranti went on to defeat incumbent independent John Vihstadt in the 2018 general election.
[thumbdown][thumbdown]to both. Garvey for her bicycle fanaticism and Choun for his fire-aim-ready planning for a Rosslyn-Georgetown passenger gondola that would poach more customers from existing rail and bus transit.
