Alexandria City Council member Elizabeth Bennett-Parker has picked up the endorsement of two Arlington County Board members in her quest for the 45th District House of Delegates seat.
Board members Libby Garvey and Katie Cristol endorsed the candidacy.
“I know firsthand the strong work ethic and the commitment to our community that she brings to the table, especially during these challenging times,” Garvey said in a statement released by the Bennett-Parker campaign. “I have also seen how she collaborates regionally to advance policies that will benefit us all.”
(Garvey, then a member of the Arlington School Board, in 2005 sought the Democratic nomination for the 45th District. She finished second to eventual general-election winner David Englin in a primary field of six candidates.)
Cristol predicted that, in Richmond, Bennett-Parker “will champion critical issues like expanding access to child care, addressing educational disparities and fighting climate change and its impacts.”
The 45th District current is held by Democrat Mark Levine, who has announced plans to seek re-election while simultaneously running for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor – something that is allowed under Virginia law. The Democratic primary for both offices would be held in June.
The district, as currently configured, is centered on Alexandria but includes a number of precincts in Arlington as well as some in Fairfax County.
