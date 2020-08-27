As expected, Arlington County Board members on Aug. 25 voted to support a request from county election officials doubling the number of “satellite” early-voting centers across the county this fall.
In addition to continuing the use of Madison and Walter Reed community centers, which had been requisitioned for early voting in recent presidential elections, the Electoral Board requested the addition of the Aurora Hills and Langston-Brown community centers. Voting at satellite centers will run from mid- to late October.
“It is vital that [county leaders] do whatever we can to make voting easy and safe,” County Board Chairman Libby Garvey said in a statement following the 5-0 vote.
County Board members also agreed to lease space at 2200 Clarendon Blvd., across from the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center, to serve as the primary early-voting venue for the coming election. The space previously was occupied by a Wells Fargo bank branch. Voting there will begin Sept. 18.
In the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, nearly 38,000 county voters – nearly one-third of all who ultimately cast ballots – voted absentee, either in person or through the mail. County election officials are anticipating that rate to rise significantly for the 2020 presidential race for a variety of factors, including the public-health situation.
In the July 7 County Board special election, about 52 percent of voters cast ballots in advance, either by mail or in-person.
