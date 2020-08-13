Arlington County Board members will hold a special session Aug. 25 to act on a request from county election officials doubling the number of “satellite” early-voting centers across the county this fall.
In addition to Madison and Walter Reed community centers, which had been used for early voting in recent presidential elections, the Electoral Board aims to add the Aurora Hills Community Center and Langston-Brown Community Center. Voting at satellite centers would run from mid- to late October.
The final decision is up to County Board members, who must act at least 60 days in advance of the Nov. 3 election. Funding for four satellite centers already is in the county government’s fiscal 2021 budget.
The satellite locations would be in addition to a location at or near the Ellen M. Bozman Governmental Center, which will accept in-person-absentee votes on weekdays and occasional Saturdays from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31.
In the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, nearly 38,000 county voters – nearly one-third of all who ultimately cast ballots – voted absentee, either in person or through the mail. County election officials are anticipating that rate to rise significantly for the 2020 presidential race for a variety of factors, including the public-health situation.
In the July 7 County Board special election, about 52 percent of voters cast ballots in advance.
