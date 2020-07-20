Arlington County Board members on Tuesday are slated to formally request that a five-item, $144.6 million bond package be placed on the Nov. 3 general-election ballot.
The final say rests with the Circuit Court, but that largely is a formality.
Slated to be placed on the ballot:
• A referendum totaling $52.65 million for county schools.
• A referendum totaling $50.84 million for stormwater projects.
• A referendum totaling $29.94 million for transportation and Metro.
• A referendum totaling $7.485 million for community infrastructure.
• A referendum totaling $3.63 million for parks and recreation.
Arlington voters have not turned down a local bond referendum in more than 40 years; most pass with between 60 percent and 80 percent of the vote.
Approval of the bonds does not mean the county government is required to sell them at any given time; a number of bonds approved in referendums years ago remain unsold. County officials had planned to go to the financial market this spring to sell previously approved bonds, but opted against it due to existing economic conditions.
The additional bond spending will impact the county government’s debt-service payments, which are budgeted at $127 million in the fiscal year that began July 1 and are expected to grow to $138 million in the next fiscal year.
Traditionally, the Arlington government has gone to voters seeking approval of bond packages in November of even-numbered years. County officials have said it is possible they will seek approval of additional bonds in the fall of 2021, once the post-COVID-19 economic situation comes into clearer view.
