The two Arlington County Board candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot are not exactly over-exerting themselves in the fund-raising department.
Incumbent Democrat Libby Garvey reported a modest $16,798 on hand in the latest round of campaign-finance disclosures, but that represents a king’s ransom compared to the $1,822 balance of her independent challenger, Audrey Clement.
Figures represent funds in the bank as of June 30, based on figures reported by the Virginia Department of Elections and Virginia Public Access Project on July 15-16.
For the most recent reporting period, which ran from June 12 to June 30, the Garvey campaign picked up $275 in contributions and spent just $14, while Clement reported $100 in contributions and $1,902 in expenses.
Garvey has been on the County Board since 2012; four years ago, she also was challenged by Clement in the general election, winning by roughly a two-to-one margin.
This year, Garvey was slated to face Chanda Choun in a June Democratic primary. But when the death of County Board Vice Chairman Erik Gutshall necessitated a special election, Choun dropped that challenge to instead seek the Democratic nomination for the Gutshall seat. He finished third behind nominee (and eventual special-election winner) Takis Karantonis and Barbara Kanninen.
With Choun switching horses in mid-stream, the June 23 Democratic primary was canceled and Garvey moved on to the Nov. 3 general election. Republicans and the Arlington Green Party did not field candidates, leaving Garvey and Clement the lone candidates on the ballot.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
