He ended up being “Kanninen’d” – a definition of that coming shortly – but one Democratic contender for School Board said he plans to continue to stay engaged, and didn’t exactly rule out a future bid for office.
“I have no intention of going away, and I hope you all will continue to join me in holding Arlington Public Schools accountable for their decisions and the process by which they make those decisions,” candidate Steven Krieger said in a post-election message to supporters.
In some ways, Krieger – an attorney with two children in the school system – was the most aggressive in the Democratic field in voicing his concerns about shortcomings of school-system leadership.
“We were able to change the conversation and raise awareness of important issues that I’m confident will now have a better chance of being addressed,” he said following the race.
Democrats used a mail-in, instant-runoff voting process to select their two endorsees in the Nov. 3 general election to fill the seats of Democratic incumbents Nancy Van Doren and Tannia Talento, who did not seek re-election.
In the first round of balloting, Krieger was running second to Cristina Diaz-Torres. But as low-scoring candidates Sandy Munnell and Terron Sims II were eliminated and the votes of their supporters reallocated among the field under the instant-runoff rules, David Priddy leapfrogged Krieger and, joining Diaz-Torres, emerged as the Democratic endorsee.
(The descriptor “Kanninen’d” comes about because School Board member Barbara Kanninen had the same experience in the recent Democratic caucus for the July 7 County Board special election. She was leading after the first ballot but did not have a majority of votes. As others candidates were eliminated, Takis Karantonis jumped ahead of Kanninen to grab the nomination. It was the first time in Democratic instant-runoff elections that the leader after the first round had not ultimately become the nominee.)
Diaz-Torres and Priddy move on to the general election, where they will face Symone Walker, who is running as an independent.
(2) comments
[thumbdown]to rank choice voting. Appropriate for high school prom queen and king selections. Not appropriate for elections. Rank choice voting ensures that a candidate who is for significant change, even if significant change is needed, will not be selected versus his/her opponents who support the status quo.
Exactly. No way Krieger was going to win in a ranked choice selection process. Shame on Inside Nova for uncritically reporting a Party nominating activity. Inside Nova is published by veteran Journalists. Then there are the Sun Gazette and ArlNow where candidates who don't support the Progressive-Urbanist status quo are perennially disparaged and ignored.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.