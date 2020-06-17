Arlington County Civic Federation delegate Bernie Berne framed his question to the three County Board special-election candidates as a yes-or-no one.
Literally.
“Yes or no,” Berne said in wrapping up his question whether candidates supported the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority’s [NOVA Parks’] plan to create a dual-use trail on a segment of the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail running through Arlington.
The regional body says the proposal will better segregate different types of users, improving safety and keep traffic flow moving during peak periods while improving stormwater management. Opponents have complained that the project will add impervious surfaces, impact stormwater runoff, require the removal of trees and damage an environmentally sensitive area.
But back to Berne’s “yes or no” request. You didn’t expect political aspirants to abide by it, did you?
“It’s a question that requires a little more conversation,” said Susan Cunningham, running as an independent in the race to succeed the late Erik Gutshall. “We need to be a little more thoughtful about that the options are.
(Strike one for Berne’s question.)
“We need to proceed carefully,” said Democratic nominee Takis Karantonis. “Plan carefully and execute carefully.”
(Strike two.)
“Start listening to people who care about this stuff – give them an opportunity. Everything that you do has some up side and some down side,” said Republican nominee Bob Cambridge.
(And, as an umpire might put it, steeeee-rike three!)
Of the three, Karantonis came closest to acknowledging the idea might have merit, because it could lead the trail to being more in use by bicyclists getting from Point A to Point B.
“Having good cycling connections is an asset,” he said, in part because it would take carbon-spewing vehicles off the road.
In the end, whomever is elected to succeed Gutshall is unlikely to have much of a say in the matter; the Arlington County Board can put some roadblocks in the way of the plan, but at the end of the day, if the regional park body wants to move forward and acquires the money to do so, local opinion has its limits.
Park officials seem prepared to move ahead.
“We need to embrace great steps forward like this,” said Paul Gilbert, executive director of NOVA Parks, in a recent opinion piece in the Sun Gazette.
“Dual trails is that kind of progressive vision that can address many issues: enhance safety, help more people commute in a carbon-free way, expand the biodiversity, improve the stormwater performance,” Gilbert said.
But activists, such as the Arlington Tree Action Group, have mobilized against the proposal, much as they geared up to stop NOVA Parks’ plans for Upton Hill Regional Park. In the end, the park agency made some concessions there but largely moved forward with those plans.
Voters will choose a successor to Gutshall on July 7.
