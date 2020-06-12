A questioner at a recent County Board debate asked contenders in the July 7 special election where the county government should cut spending to keep its budget in balance during the economic downturn that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic.
As anyone who has spent time with politicians or those who aspire to be one might expect, the responses were not laden with specificity:
• “We are in a time where we absolutely have to be flexible,” Republican Bob Cambridge said. “We’re going to learn as we go.”
• “We must prioritize emergency needs for our residents and businesses,” said independent Susan Cunningham.
• “Right now, we don’t really know how deep” the impact will be, Democrat Takis Karantonis said, pointing to the need to support human-services spending.
But yes, there were a few specifics offered at the June 10 debate, sponsored by the Arlington Committee of 100.
Karantonis said the county government needed to emphasize economic development, specifically focused on small businesses, while Cunningham said this would be a good time for the county government to streamline processes for approval of developments. “Our projects take too long; our community-engagement process takes too long,” she said.
In February, County Manager Mark Schwartz proposed a $1.4 billion spending package for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The pandemic then played havoc both with the budget itself and the community-review process. County Board members eventually adopted a slightly trimmed budget plan, relying on higher real-estate-tax revenue to make up for expected declines in meals taxes and other revenue sources.
In the June 10 debate, Cunningham said county officials needed to be ramping up, rather than scaling back, capital spending when appropriate.
“Our infrastructre is aging and outdated. We need to be investing now,” she said.
Karantonis, Cambridge and Cunningham are vying in the special election to fill the seat of County Board member Erik Gutshall, who died in April. The winner will serve the remaining 18 months of Gutshall’s term.
The question on spending was one of a number posed to candidates by Committee of 100 members at the debate, held online due to continuing restrictions on in-person gatherings.
Lynn Juhl, who heads the organization, said he was impressed by the number and breadth of the questions.
“They’re coming in in hordes,” he said.
[thumbdown]These were NOT primary elections. County Board candidate selection was by 275 Arlington Democratic Party VIPs, School Board selection was by several thousand Democrats. There will be an Independent candidates on November ballot. Symone Walker for School Board and Audrey Clement for County Board. BTW, 25 years ago the Virginia General Assembly Assembly legislated elected school boards that were supposed to be free of political party influence.
