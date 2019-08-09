The Arlington Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum for the four County Board candidates on the ballot on Monday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. in Crystal City.
Democratic incumbents Katie Cristol and Christian Dorsey have been invited, along with independent challengers Audrey Clement and Arron O’Dell.
Admission is free for those who register by Sept. 6, or $10 at the door.
For information and registration, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
