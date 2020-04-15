Chamber Plans County Board Candidate Forum: The Arlington Chamber of Commerce will host a business-themed, “virtual” County Board candidate forum on Tuesday, May 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The event will feature Libby Garvey and Chanda Choun, who are competing in the June 23 Democratic primary, and Audrey Clement, who has qualified to run as an independent in the Nov. 3 general election.
The moderator is expected to be Alex Koma of the Washington Business Journal.
Registration to view the event online will be open through May. 11. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.