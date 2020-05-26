The Arlington Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum, focused on business issues, among the three candidates competing in the July 7 County Board special election.
Democrat Takis Karantonis, Republican Bob Cambridge and independent Susan Cunningham have been invited to participate in the event, slated for Tuesday, June 9 at 6 p.m. It will be conducted in a “virtual” setting.
The three candidates are vying to fill the remaining 18 months of the term of Erik Gutshall, who died in April.
There is no charge; the community is invited to watch. For information and to register, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
