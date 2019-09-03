Candidates for contested races in Arlington will be featured at the September meeting of the Arlington County Civic Federation, to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Hazel Auditorium at Virginia Hospital Center.
Candidates for County Board, the 32nd state Senate race and the 49th House of Delegates races have been invited to participate. (Candidates unopposed for re-election will be featured at the Civic Federation’s November meeting.)
The community is invited; a meet-the-candidates gathering will precede the event at 6:30 p.m., and the forum will be taped by Arlington Independent Media for later broadcast.
Additional information will be available at www.civfed.org.
(1) comment
I won’vote for the incumbents In the County Board races. I am sick and tired of paying for their addiction to Growth no matter what the costs and consequences.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.