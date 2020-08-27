The Arlington Committee of 100 will hold an online forum featuring candidates for local political offices on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
County Board candidates Libby Garvey and Audrey Clement will be featured in one pairing, with School Board contenders Cristina Diaz-Torres, David Priddy and Symone Walker in the other.
In each forum, candidates will make opening statements, then ask questions of one another, then take questions from the audience.
The event is free, but registration is required. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtoncommitteeof100.org.
(2) comments
Question for Arlington Board of Supervisors Chair Libby Garvey: Why do so many VIP Democrats (like you) who want Arlington residents to raise families in tiny apartments yourselves live in multiple residences including McMansions and weekend / vacation homes? Why has the cost of housing in Arlington skyrocketed over the past 20 years despite thousands of so-called "affordable" apartments subsidized by taxpayers that have been constructed over the past few years?
[thumbup]We DO have a choice. Independent candidates are on the ballot. Local Media will sooner or later get around to publishing candidate positions on the issues; but right now Local Media are busy promoting the status quo inside the DC beltway, as determined by one political party.
